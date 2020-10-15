Badger Daylighting Ltd. October 2020 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

October 20 20 Cash Dividend Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of October 2020 of $0.05 per share, which equates to $0.60 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about November 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on October 30, 2020.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

Upcoming Release of 2020 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2020 Third Quarter results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of market trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2020 Third Quarter results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Internet users can view or listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger’s website at: www.badgerinc.com under the Investor Relations menu and Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 3654574. A playback of the call will be available until Thursday, November 19, 2020. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 3654574.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

