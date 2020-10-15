 

AGN Shareholder Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Allergan plc and New Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 29, 2020

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Allergan plc ("Allergan" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Allergan shares between May 9, 2017, and December 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff please visit our firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/agn1.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Allergan concealed from investors the fact that the Company's CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe.

On December 18, 2018, France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products (“ANSM”) ordered the recall of textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan from the European market, stating that the implants “have been linked to a rare form of cancer”—specifically, anaplastic large call lymphoma. On December 19, 2018, Allergan stated that it would remove its textured breast implants from the European market. Following these announcements, Allergan’s stock price fell sharply to close at $136.56 on December 19, 2018. on December 19, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/agn1 or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Allergan you have until October 29, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



