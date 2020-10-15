 

The Boss Baby Takes Flight DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby Is Set to Debut as a Giant Character Balloon in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live From 34th Street

The world’s most famous mini-mogul takes flight this November as The Boss Baby, the title character from the upcoming DreamWorks Animation movie The Boss Baby: Family Business, debuts in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The holidays officially begin on Thursday, November 26, 2020, live from 34th Street, as the annual holiday spectacle rings in the season of joy. While more than 50 million viewers gather at home to watch the celebration unfold on NBC, it will be all business for The Boss Baby, as he transforms into a giant character balloon for his first flight in front of Macy’s famed flagship store at Herald Square in New York City.

DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby joins the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo: Business Wire)

“We can’t wait to see The Boss Baby take flight for his first Thanksgiving Day mission bringing smiles to the faces of millions of viewers nationwide,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Although it’s a holiday, The Boss Baby will be all business, sporting his signature black suit and carrying a briefcase, letting everyone know who’s in charge.”

The Boss Baby is the fifth DreamWorks Animation character balloon to appear in the Parade. Over the years, the Parade has featured balloons from the studio’s Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls franchises. “The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved American tradition and an indelible American treasure, and we are delighted to celebrate it with families across the country again this year,” said David O’Connor, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Franchise Management, Brand Marketing and Partnerships, Universal Pictures. “The Boss Baby knows how to take charge better than anyone, and we can’t wait for families across America and the world to see him rule the New York City skyline on Thanksgiving Day.”

Designed by the artists of Macy’s Parade Studio, the adorable suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying Boss Baby will debut in the Thanksgiving Day celebration transformed into a 32-feet long, 28-feet wide, 48-feet tall giant balloon. With his trademark grin and in-charge attitude, the pint-sized mogul will make a big impression on spectators from coast-to-coast.

The Boss Baby: Family Business, in theaters March 26, 2021, is the sequel to the Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy that earned more than $500 million worldwide. In this new film, the Templeton brothers —Tim (James Marsden) and Boss Baby Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and have drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. The film also stars Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, Amy Sedaris, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow.

