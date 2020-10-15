Net Asset Value(s)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 15.10.2020, 17:02 | 31 | 0 |
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
15 October 2020
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 12 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 80.5 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0