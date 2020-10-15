Volvo's Backwards Thinking why facing rearwards is the safest way of travel for your child
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.10.2020, 17:10 | 50 | 0 |
Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars, a global leader in car safety,
recommends to seat small children up to the age of four facing rearwards inside
cars, as decades of safety research demonstrate this to be the safest option of
travel for small children.
Backed by those decades of research, Volvo Cars safety experts see
rearward-facing travel for small children as the best practice worldwide,
regardless of local laws or recommendations.
recommends to seat small children up to the age of four facing rearwards inside
cars, as decades of safety research demonstrate this to be the safest option of
travel for small children.
Backed by those decades of research, Volvo Cars safety experts see
rearward-facing travel for small children as the best practice worldwide,
regardless of local laws or recommendations.
"For the best protection, children up to four need to travel rearward facing in
cars, simply because their neck is too weak to support the head. It is
categorically the best way to protect them," says Dr Lotta Jakobsson, senior
technical specialist in Injury Prevention at Volvo Cars.
According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, car crashes continue to be the
leading cause of death for children four years and older. After a rigorous
study, they too recommend children sit in rearward-facing car seats as long as
possible.
Volvo Cars is globally known for inventing the three-point seatbelt in 1959. But
only a few years afterwards, Volvo engineers collaborated with Professor Bertil
Aldman from Chalmers University on his invention of the first rearward-facing
child seat concept.
Over 50 years later, despite the research and recommendations by the World
Health Organisation to keep young children rear-facing , many countries still
have little to no clear regulations governing child restraints in cars.
Therefore Volvo Cars continues to advocate for rearward-facing child seats.
"I think the most important message to every parent is how kids are actually
designed," says Lotta Jakobsson. "The bones of the neck are weak and the head is
very heavy in comparison to the rest of the body. So the best way of protecting
the child is to support them behind the back and the head together, minimising
the movements in the vulnerable neck. This is the principles of rearward facing
seats."
Some detractors of rearward-facing travel argue that children become carsick
when their inner ear senses motion, but their eyes and muscles perceive
stillness. Some parents find it hard to wrangle toddlers into rear-facing seats,
while older children can also become bored easily without a view to keep them
occupied.
Even with these frustrations in mind, Dr Jakobsson is adamant that
rearward-facing travel should be recommended across the board.
"Unfortunately, we never know in advance when an accident will occur. In the
event of a high-severity frontal impact, the rearward-facing may very well mean
the difference between life or death to your child."
Volvo Cars Media Relations
Phone: +46 31-596525
media@volvocars.com
Video -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313387/Volvo_Anna_and_Martin_A_Survival_Story.
mp4
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312761/Children_and_Volvo_Cars_Safety_Seats_1.
jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312758/Children_and_Volvo_Cars_Safety_Seats_2.
jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312763/Children_and_Volvo_Cars_Safety_Seats_3.
jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312759/Dr_Lotta_Jakobsson_Senior_Technical_Spe
cialist.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312760/Volvo_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74069/4735446
OTS: Volvo Car Corporation
cars, simply because their neck is too weak to support the head. It is
categorically the best way to protect them," says Dr Lotta Jakobsson, senior
technical specialist in Injury Prevention at Volvo Cars.
According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, car crashes continue to be the
leading cause of death for children four years and older. After a rigorous
study, they too recommend children sit in rearward-facing car seats as long as
possible.
Volvo Cars is globally known for inventing the three-point seatbelt in 1959. But
only a few years afterwards, Volvo engineers collaborated with Professor Bertil
Aldman from Chalmers University on his invention of the first rearward-facing
child seat concept.
Over 50 years later, despite the research and recommendations by the World
Health Organisation to keep young children rear-facing , many countries still
have little to no clear regulations governing child restraints in cars.
Therefore Volvo Cars continues to advocate for rearward-facing child seats.
"I think the most important message to every parent is how kids are actually
designed," says Lotta Jakobsson. "The bones of the neck are weak and the head is
very heavy in comparison to the rest of the body. So the best way of protecting
the child is to support them behind the back and the head together, minimising
the movements in the vulnerable neck. This is the principles of rearward facing
seats."
Some detractors of rearward-facing travel argue that children become carsick
when their inner ear senses motion, but their eyes and muscles perceive
stillness. Some parents find it hard to wrangle toddlers into rear-facing seats,
while older children can also become bored easily without a view to keep them
occupied.
Even with these frustrations in mind, Dr Jakobsson is adamant that
rearward-facing travel should be recommended across the board.
"Unfortunately, we never know in advance when an accident will occur. In the
event of a high-severity frontal impact, the rearward-facing may very well mean
the difference between life or death to your child."
Volvo Cars Media Relations
Phone: +46 31-596525
media@volvocars.com
Video -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313387/Volvo_Anna_and_Martin_A_Survival_Story.
mp4
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312761/Children_and_Volvo_Cars_Safety_Seats_1.
jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312758/Children_and_Volvo_Cars_Safety_Seats_2.
jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312763/Children_and_Volvo_Cars_Safety_Seats_3.
jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312759/Dr_Lotta_Jakobsson_Senior_Technical_Spe
cialist.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312760/Volvo_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74069/4735446
OTS: Volvo Car Corporation
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0