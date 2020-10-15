Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Volvo Cars, a global leader in car safety,

recommends to seat small children up to the age of four facing rearwards inside

cars, as decades of safety research demonstrate this to be the safest option of

travel for small children.



Backed by those decades of research, Volvo Cars safety experts see

rearward-facing travel for small children as the best practice worldwide,

regardless of local laws or recommendations.





"For the best protection, children up to four need to travel rearward facing incars, simply because their neck is too weak to support the head. It iscategorically the best way to protect them," says Dr Lotta Jakobsson, seniortechnical specialist in Injury Prevention at Volvo Cars.According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, car crashes continue to be theleading cause of death for children four years and older. After a rigorousstudy, they too recommend children sit in rearward-facing car seats as long aspossible.Volvo Cars is globally known for inventing the three-point seatbelt in 1959. Butonly a few years afterwards, Volvo engineers collaborated with Professor BertilAldman from Chalmers University on his invention of the first rearward-facingchild seat concept.Over 50 years later, despite the research and recommendations by the WorldHealth Organisation to keep young children rear-facing , many countries stillhave little to no clear regulations governing child restraints in cars.Therefore Volvo Cars continues to advocate for rearward-facing child seats."I think the most important message to every parent is how kids are actuallydesigned," says Lotta Jakobsson. "The bones of the neck are weak and the head isvery heavy in comparison to the rest of the body. So the best way of protectingthe child is to support them behind the back and the head together, minimisingthe movements in the vulnerable neck. This is the principles of rearward facingseats."Some detractors of rearward-facing travel argue that children become carsickwhen their inner ear senses motion, but their eyes and muscles perceivestillness. Some parents find it hard to wrangle toddlers into rear-facing seats,while older children can also become bored easily without a view to keep themoccupied.Even with these frustrations in mind, Dr Jakobsson is adamant thatrearward-facing travel should be recommended across the board."Unfortunately, we never know in advance when an accident will occur. In theevent of a high-severity frontal impact, the rearward-facing may very well meanthe difference between life or death to your child."