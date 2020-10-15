

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.10.2020 / 17:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wilhelm Last name(s): Beier Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 46.50 EUR 250356000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 46.50 EUR 250356000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

