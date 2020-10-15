 

Canadian Production Begins for Tinley’s Products

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley”) (CSE:TNY) is delighted to announce that its Canadian cannabis emulsion provider (“Source Provider”) has begun production of the cannabis-infused emulsion that will be used by the Company’s Canadian manufacturer (“Manufacturer”), for production of Tinley’s award-winning cannabis-infused beverages in Canada. The Manufacturer has received its cannabis processing licence under the Cannabis Act and is therefore now able to take delivery of this emulsified material from the Source Provider.

The emulsion used in Tinley’s acclaimed cannabis-infused beverages in California is manufactured in Canada by the Source Provider, which is licensed under the Cannabis Act, and the material is substantially identical to the emulsion used in California. In combination with Tinley’s broad-spectrum constituent infusion formulations, this emulsification enables consumers to enjoy an uplifting Sativa effect with a rapid onset. The technology also enables consistent dosing, even dispersion of active material throughout the product, and shelf stability. The manufacturing is currently taking place in Canada under the supervision of the relevant California scientific personnel on the Source Provider’s premises.

The Company has confirmed that there are no further licensing conditions that the Manufacturer needs to satisfy to take possession of cannabis from the Source Provider such that it can begin its production process for the Company’s products. The Manufacturer has informed the Company that it expects facility readiness this month and is working to complete testing and other normal course items required by applicable law, which include quality assurance and standard operating procedure documentation. The Company’s ability to have its beverages produced in Canada on a commercial scale is dependant on the Manufacturer’s facility being fully operational. As previously disclosed on August 31, 2020, the Company’s agreement with the Manufacturer is subject to a variety of conditions which include the Manufacturer being in a position to commence manufacturing of the Company’s products by October 30, 2020. The Manufacturer is entitled to extensions for both this and production completion deadlines based on a variety of factors, primarily related to availability of the cannabis emulsion and other manufacturing inputs.  

