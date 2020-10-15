 

Avaya Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it is already a Niche Player in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions1. Gartner defines ‘Meeting Solutions’ as offerings that “blend communications, collaboration and content sharing to enable virtual meeting scenarios to satisfy a variety of use cases.”

Avaya Spaces, a video meeting and collaboration app that was launched earlier this year to meet the needs of a work-from-anywhere world, has modern user experience, strategic partnerships, and global geographic reach. Avaya Spaces is an all-in-one video meeting and collaboration app for the digital workplace that changes the way work gets done in nearly 100 countries. Avaya Spaces helps businesses, schools, governments and other organizations to bring together distributed groups of people instantly with immersive work spaces where they can message, meet, share content, manage tasks and collaborate in the cloud.

“The explosive growth of video conferencing and the proliferation of platforms has created the need for easier to use, all-in-one solutions that improve collaboration and reduce the fatigue of too many apps,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Avaya. “Customers and employees need the right tools to elevate their work-from-anywhere experience, as well as a fundamental shift in thinking when it comes to using those tools - moving away from the idea of ‘just’ video meetings to collaborative, cloud-based work spaces. Avaya Spaces enables businesses to excel at the usual day-to-day tasks, but also the unplanned and new-priority work that arrives nearly every moment of every day. For Avaya, being named in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions once again is indicative of the progress we continue to make in customer-led innovation.”

Avaya Spaces has seen significant growth since its introduction, and has been an especially important solution for organizations addressing the challenges of COVID-19. At the peak of the pandemic, Avaya Spaces was offered for free to enable companies, schools, governments and organizations of all kinds to adapt to remote work and collaborate, stay connected and be productive while keeping employees safe. As a result, Avaya Spaces video traffic increased up to 2500 percent during the pandemic.

