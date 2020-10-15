 

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market worth $38.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market size is expected to grow from USD 20.9 billion in 2020 to USD 38.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements, penetration of digital technologies, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in organizations have greatly influenced work practices and led to an unprecedented rise in data volumes. These factors have led to the adoption of automatic software-based applications for analyzing data in real time, which have replaced the traditional data mining applications and tools. This, in turn, increases the need to update legacy manual fraud detection methods. Hence, FDP vendors are coming up with new varieties of FDP solutions to detect and prevent all types of frauds committed by fraudsters.

By component, Solutions segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The growth in the FDP solutions industry is associated with the increasing number of ransomware and endpoint breaches, and the growing cloud environment. FDP solutions built on ML algorithms, such as deep learning, neural network, and support vector machines, are capable of providing defense against those threats whose patterns and signatures are not available. The adoption of FDP solutions is growing; consequently, which boosts the adoption of FDP services. These services are enabling enterprises to safeguard their on-premises systems, data centers, cloud, and virtualized environments.

