 

Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD Selected by Kabelio for New Swiss HD Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 17:39  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications’ (Euronext Paris: ETL) HOTBIRD video neighborhood has been selected by Switzerland’s Kabelio AG for the launch of a new Swiss direct to home HD platform. This multi-year contract will enable Kabelio to leverage the unparalleled reach of Eutelsat’s premier hotspot to launch a service targeting Swiss audiences both at home and throughout Europe.

Launched mid-October, Kabelio’s new line-up features both domestic and international channels, and includes 34 premium TV channels in HD quality including entertainment, sport, news and documentaries, supplemented by a range of free-to-air channels in various European languages.

Commenting on the contract, Apostolos Triantafyllou Eutelsat’s Vice President of Sales, DACH, CE & SE Europe said: “We are delighted to welcome Kabelio aboard HOTBIRD and to support the launch of a new HD platform in Europe. This agreement highlights the unmatched reach of EUTELSAT HOTBIRD, as well as the resilience of the European broadcast landscape.”

Kabelio Chief Executive Officer, Damir Krilcic added: “Kabelio’s new platform aims to address Swiss DTH satellite households offering them a range of premium channels many of which have not previously been offered by satellite. We are excited to partner with Eutelsat to launch this new service offering.”

About Eutelsat Communications
 Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

Eutelsat Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Eutelsat Announces Successful 8-year Bond Issuance
24.09.20
Eutelsat Awarded Long-term Service Contract for Operation of Ovzon-3 Satellite
21.09.20
Azam TV Migrates Services to EUTELSAT 7C With Multi-year Contract Extension and Additional Capacity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
58
v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27