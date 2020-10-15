Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE

SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB). Nano One Materials Corp. (“Nano One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of its previously announced offering of units of the Company (the “Units”). Under the amended terms, the Company will offer for sale up to 4,596,000 Units at an offering price of $2.72 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12,501,120 (the “Offering”). The Units will be offered on a best efforts basis by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (the “Agents”), pursuant to a short form prospectus filed in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec (the “Prospectus”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share, at an exercise price of $3.55 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.