Data Respons Expanding to France - a New Step in the Digitalisation of AKKA

With highly specialised software engineers, a diversified customer portfolio and local autonomy, Data Respons, a pure play digital leader officially acquired by AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) last March 2020, is exporting its operating model to France and setting up offices in Paris. The integration of Data Respons into the AKKA portfolio is now entering a new phase as Data Respons opens an office in Paris that can offer cutting edge digital expertise to AKKA’s customer base and the French market. Data Respons France will function as an independent daughter company within the Data Respons structure. Guillaume Wolf has been appointed CEO of Data Respons France.

“By relying on the agile structure and digital prowess of Data Respons, we can support AKKA’s customers in creating new services around their products, processes and business models. Furthermore, by setting up Data Respons in France, we are ensuring close cooperation between our business units and the digital experts Data Respons represents, accelerating its integration and the diversification of our Group. This move will be yet another short and long-term return on the Data Respons investment”, says Mauro Ricci, CEO of AKKA Technologies.

The French market: an opportunity not to be missed

According to McKinsey, French businesses could gain billions of euros in additional revenue by expanding the country’s digital economy to fulfil its full potential. Further, McKinsey states that French companies that have undergone thorough digital transformations may unlock revenue gains of up to 40%, while companies that do not quickly digitally integrate could lose up to 20% of revenue to competitors.

“I like to say that we are enabling a digital future, meaning that through our specialists we can support traditional industries with the transition from traditional to intelligent products, services and business models. It is about doing more with less and to get that necessary competitive advantage in today’s turbo charged world. We have developed a successful operating formula over the years in Data Respons and we believe that our expertise within industrial digitalisation will provide many solutions to the clients in France”, adds Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons and Northern Europe.