 

Fancamp Announces the Appointment of a New Director

15.10.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) announces that Mr. Rajesh Sharma has been appointed director of the Corporation.

Concurrently to his appointment, Mr. Sharma has been granted a total of 1,000,000 stock options pursuant to the Corporation’s stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable within 5 years from the date of grant at an exercise of $0.08 per share.

About Fancamp Exploration Limited (TSXV: FNC)

Fancamp is a public Corporation using a value added strategy based on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Corporation has an inventory of resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Corporation has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Corporation is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

