SpineGuard Reports Third-quarter 2020 Revenue

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that its third-quarter revenue was €1.3 million.

Pierre JEROME, Chairman & CEO of SpineGuard, said: ‘SpineGuard sales continue to recover in Q3 in a market which remains unstable, with important disparities from one country to another related to various health and economic conditions, primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our double digit growth outside the US reflects a solid performance in Europe, especially in France and Germany, as well as our partnership with the company Confident ABC for the dental implantology DSG application. In the United States, some patients prefer to delay elective surgery, either due to the loss of healthcare coverage or for their concern for safety in hospital settings, both driven by the effect of the pandemic. However the financial analysts covering the medtech sector are reporting gradual improvement in patient sentiment and expect the recovery in elective procedures to go on in the coming months. ’