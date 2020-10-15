Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program Helps Narrow Homeownership Gap in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Homeownership rates among people of color in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., demonstrate the highest disparity in the U.S. with a glaring 50% racial equity gap between White and Black homeowners, according to the Urban Institute . To address this ongoing issue, Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks America, and its network member NeighborWorks Home Partners today announced NeighborhoodLIFT program, a $7 million collaboration to boost homeownership in Minneapolis and St. Paul for low- and moderate-income individuals by offering $15,000 in down payment assistance to 425 eligible homebuyers.

“Homeownership is a key pathway to housing stability, wellness and wealth accumulation, but far too many people—including people of color—aren’t able to overcome the barrier of coming up with a down payment,” said Laurie Nordquist, lead region president for Wells Fargo Bank in Minnesota. “Together with NeighborWorks America and NeighborWorks Home Partners, this initiative will help more low- and moderate-income families become successful homeowners in Minneapolis and St. Paul.”

“I am thrilled to welcome the Wells Fargo Neighborhood LIFT program to the Twin Cities,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Through our existing Minneapolis Homes programs and past work with NeighborWorks Home Partners, we know that down payment assistance programs are a key element to opening up access to homeownership for our low and moderate income Minneapolis households and addressing the racial homeownership gap. I look forward to welcoming hundreds of new Minneapolis homeowners through this $7 million investment.”

“This enduring public health and economic crisis increases the barriers too many face in accessing stable affordable housing,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “This investment from Wells Fargo in collaboration with NeighborWorks America and NeighborWorks Home Partners helps support a pathway towards home ownership for hundreds of families and greater community stability.”

The NeighborhoodLIFT program also aligns with the goals and principles of the Roundtable for Economic Access and Change (Project REACh) founded by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Project REACh coalition focuses on removing barriers to financial inclusion and providing greater access to credit and capital. Wells Fargo is involved in all four Project REACh work streams, including the Alternative Credit Score Utility; Small Business Opportunity; Revitalizing Minority Depository Institutions Working Groups; and is leading the Homeownership Working Group, which seeks to expand and preserve affordable homeownership among minority populations. The NeighborhoodLIFT program addresses several of the challenges facing potential homeowners, including engaging in homebuyer education, savings, and wealth creation. Additional information can be found at www.occ.gov/REACh.