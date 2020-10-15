 

Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program Helps Narrow Homeownership Gap in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 18:05  |  44   |   |   

Homeownership rates among people of color in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., demonstrate the highest disparity in the U.S. with a glaring 50% racial equity gap between White and Black homeowners, according to the Urban Institute. To address this ongoing issue, Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks America, and its network member NeighborWorks Home Partners today announced NeighborhoodLIFT program, a $7 million collaboration to boost homeownership in Minneapolis and St. Paul for low- and moderate-income individuals by offering $15,000 in down payment assistance to 425 eligible homebuyers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005344/en/

“Homeownership is a key pathway to housing stability, wellness and wealth accumulation, but far too many people—including people of color—aren’t able to overcome the barrier of coming up with a down payment,” said Laurie Nordquist, lead region president for Wells Fargo Bank in Minnesota. “Together with NeighborWorks America and NeighborWorks Home Partners, this initiative will help more low- and moderate-income families become successful homeowners in Minneapolis and St. Paul.”

“I am thrilled to welcome the Wells Fargo Neighborhood LIFT program to the Twin Cities,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Through our existing Minneapolis Homes programs and past work with NeighborWorks Home Partners, we know that down payment assistance programs are a key element to opening up access to homeownership for our low and moderate income Minneapolis households and addressing the racial homeownership gap. I look forward to welcoming hundreds of new Minneapolis homeowners through this $7 million investment.”

“This enduring public health and economic crisis increases the barriers too many face in accessing stable affordable housing,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “This investment from Wells Fargo in collaboration with NeighborWorks America and NeighborWorks Home Partners helps support a pathway towards home ownership for hundreds of families and greater community stability.”

The NeighborhoodLIFT program also aligns with the goals and principles of the Roundtable for Economic Access and Change (Project REACh) founded by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Project REACh coalition focuses on removing barriers to financial inclusion and providing greater access to credit and capital. Wells Fargo is involved in all four Project REACh work streams, including the Alternative Credit Score Utility; Small Business Opportunity; Revitalizing Minority Depository Institutions Working Groups; and is leading the Homeownership Working Group, which seeks to expand and preserve affordable homeownership among minority populations. The NeighborhoodLIFT program addresses several of the challenges facing potential homeowners, including engaging in homebuyer education, savings, and wealth creation. Additional information can be found at www.occ.gov/REACh.

Seite 1 von 4
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Erneut Verluste wegen Corona-Sorgen
14.10.20
Aktien New York: Verluste - Mnuchin dämpft Hoffnung auf Konjunkturprogramm
14.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erste Käufer gehen schnell wieder in Deckung
14.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 14.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
14.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verhaltener Handelsauftakt erwartet
14.10.20
US-Großbank Wells Fargo muss starke Abstriche machen
14.10.20
Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
14.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger bleiben zunächst zögerlich
14.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax stabilisiert sich nach jüngstem Rückschlag
12.10.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Weiter Kauflaune - Tech-Titel einmal mehr vorne

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen