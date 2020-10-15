 

Arctic Glacier Issues Default Status Report Pursuant to National Policy 12-203

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 18:08  |  19   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Glacier Income Fund (CSE: AG.UN) (the “Fund”) is providing a default status report, in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“National Policy 12-203”).

On August 15, 2012, the Fund announced (the “Default Announcement”) that it would not be able to file an interim financial report and interim management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2012, together with the related certification of filings under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”) by August 29, 2012, the deadline prescribed by securities legislation (the “Specified Requirement”).

Except as discussed below, there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement or any other changes required to be disclosed under National Policy 12-203.

The Fund still intends to file the Continuous Disclosure Documents as soon as is commercially reasonable, or as required by the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench pursuant to the Fund's Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”) proceedings. More information about the Arctic Glacier Parties’ CCAA proceeding can be found on the website of its Court-appointed monitor at http://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/arctic-glacier-income-fund-arctic-glacier-inc-and-subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address future activities, events, developments or financial performance are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “future” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. In particular, statements about the Fund's intentions to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines and file information with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, as well as the expected timetable for satisfying the Specified Requirement, are or involve forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Fund and its management, in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Fund, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the CCAA process and the Fund's ability to secure sufficient resources to prepare the Continuous Disclosure Documents. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such factors. If any of these risks or uncertainties were to materialize, or if the factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information were to prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those that are expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Fund, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein, which reflect the analysis of the management of the Fund, as appropriate, only as of the date of this release. For more information regarding these and other risks, readers should consult the Fund’s reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities accessible online by going to SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by going to the website of its Court-appointed monitor at http://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/arctic-glacier-income-fund-arctic-glac .... The Fund is under no obligation, and Fund expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Seite 1 von 2
Arctic Glacier Income Fund Trust Units Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Arctic Glacier Issues Default Status Report Pursuant to National Policy 12-203
16.09.20
Arctic Glacier Issues Default Status Report Pursuant to National Policy 12-203