The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them  
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated    
  a) Name    
    Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH    
  2 Reason for the notification    
  a) Position/status    
    Person closely associated with:    
  Title: Dipl. Ing.    
  First name: Stefan    
  Last name(s): Pierer    
  Position: Member of the managing body    
  b) Initial notification    
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor    
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG    
     
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89    
     
     
  4 Details of the transaction(s):    
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code    
    Type: Share    
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02    
  b) Nature of the transaction Disposal    
     
     
     
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)    
  53,60 CHF 35.000 units    
             
             
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume    
  53,60 CHF 35.000 units    
     
  e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-13; UTC +2    
     
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue    
     
