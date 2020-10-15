Mitesco, Inc. Breaks Ground on The Good Clinic at Lennar Corporation Site in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today announced that its new clinic operations, “The Good Clinic” is has received approval to commence construction of its flagship unit in Minneapolis, Minn. The clinic site is part of a new mixed-use development, NordHaus, which was developed and is owned by Lennar Corporation, an NYSE listed builder and developer of note. Lennar currently owns 52 similar apartment complexes in the US and is expanding annually.



“This is an exciting moment for the Company. When you examine the changing market for primary care, you quickly realize it is very timely,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “We believe the Lennar property is an excellent fit for our clinic, with more than 600 units within the high-rise building and the bustling traffic in the area. Our nurse practitioner model should allow us to expand readily from here, with the availability of sufficient expert practitioners, a better cost management approach than traditional clinics, and our innovative consumer-focused practice.”