 

Mitesco, Inc. Breaks Ground on The Good Clinic at Lennar Corporation Site in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today announced that its new clinic operations, “The Good Clinic” is has received approval to commence construction of its flagship unit in Minneapolis, Minn. The clinic site is part of a new mixed-use development, NordHaus, which was developed and is owned by Lennar Corporation, an NYSE listed builder and developer of note. Lennar currently owns 52 similar apartment complexes in the US and is expanding annually.

 “This is an exciting moment for the Company. When you examine the changing market for primary care, you quickly realize it is very timely,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “We believe the Lennar property is an excellent fit for our clinic, with more than 600 units within the high-rise building and the bustling traffic in the area. Our nurse practitioner model should allow us to expand readily from here, with the availability of sufficient expert practitioners, a better cost management approach than traditional clinics, and our innovative consumer-focused practice.”

Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitesco, discussed the team behind the Clinic operations. “Our prior experience with Minute Clinic gave us valuable insight into the best approach, and how to both configure the services offering and site selection. We think this plan has substantial upside, both monetarily, and with regard to the quality of healthcare services we can provide to our clients.”

The team charged with executing the plan is as follows:

  •  Michael C. Howe is the Chief Executive Officer of The Good Clinic, LLC. Mr. Howe has successfully grown consumer-facing businesses, including the business now known as MinuteClinic, acquired by CVS in 2006. As CEO of the new business unit, Mr. Howe brings 30+ years of consumer and healthcare experience including Minute Clinic, Arby’s Restaurants, and Verify Brand. 
  •  Rebecca Hafner-Fogarty, MD, MBA, FAAFP is the Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hafner-Fogarty brings valuable consumer health experience including senior roles at MinuteClinic as well as Zipnosis. She is an experienced primary care physician who served on the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for many years, and has deep expertise in regulatory and policy issues in telemedicine and other healthcare innovation.   
  •  Kevin Lee Smith DNP, FNP, FAANP is the Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer with previous experiences include founding MinuteClinic and providing early-stage informatics leadership at Zipnosis.  Dr. Smith has also been an active primary care Nurse Practitioner and served in faculty positions at the University of Minnesota throughout his career 
  •  Jim “Woody” Woodburn, MD, MS is the President & Chief Operating Officer and has been key to the success of organizations including MinuteClinic, Applied Pathways (Acquired by Anthem AIM in 2017) and several other venture capital-funded companies.  In addition to his experience as an Emergency and Occupational Medicine physician leader, he was Medical Director at BCBS of MN and led employee health and wellness programs for over 12 years.  Dr. Woodburn led the successful clinical expansion for MinuteClinic including the scalable provider ownership model and clinical quality management. 

In conjunction with the building permit approval the Board of Directors provided unanimous consent to execute a 7 1/2 year lease. It expects the total buildout costs to be approximately $650,000 and anticipated that the one-time start-up marketing costs will be around $250,000. Diamond noted, “We are comfortable that our funding approaches will support these commitments and looking forward we believe the needs to expand will be met. 

