ServiceSource to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on October 29, 2020

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.servicesource.com.