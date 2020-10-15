 

ServiceSource to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on October 29, 2020

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.servicesource.com.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of expertise, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ go-to-market initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

