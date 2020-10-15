 

Shockwave IVL Meets Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints in U.S. Coronary Pivotal IDE Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 18:35  |  64   |   |   

Positive Disrupt CAD III Data Submitted to FDA in Premarket Approval Application

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the coronary Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, Disrupt CAD III, met the primary safety and effectiveness endpoints. The results were presented earlier today in a late-breaking clinical session at the virtual 2020 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference, TCT Connect, and published simultaneously in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

Disrupt CAD III is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm, global IDE study investigating the Shockwave Coronary IVL System in de novo, calcified, stenotic, coronary arteries prior to stenting. The study enrolled 384 patients at 47 sites in the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, including 100 patients in an optical coherence tomography (OCT) sub-study. All data were core-lab adjudicated.

CAD III represents one of the most challenging series of calcified lesions ever treated in an IDE, with all lesions determined by the core lab to be severely calcified. The average calcium lesion length was 47.9mm, and the average calcium arc was 292.5 degrees with a thickness of 0.96mm at the site of maximum calcification as measured by OCT.

“The correlation between calcium severity and poor percutaneous coronary intervention outcomes is well established and is a challenge we face on a daily basis in the cath lab. Given the severity of lesion and vessel calcium that was present in CAD III, it makes the findings of the study even more significant and noteworthy,” said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Medical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Center and the Christ Hospital Research Institute; Professor of Clinical Medicine, The Ohio State University; the Co-Principal Investigator of Disrupt CAD III. “The high rate of procedural success, combined with the low rate of major adverse cardiovascular events in CAD III, not only met the performance goals, but it also surpassed our expectations as investigators.”

Seite 1 von 4
ShockWave Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Shockwave Announces Updated Time for CAD III Investor Webcast Event in Conjunction with TCT Connect