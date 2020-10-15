Shockwave IVL Meets Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints in U.S. Coronary Pivotal IDE Study

Positive Disrupt CAD III Data Submitted to FDA in Premarket Approval Application

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the coronary Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, Disrupt CAD III, met the primary safety and effectiveness endpoints. The results were presented earlier today in a late-breaking clinical session at the virtual 2020 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference, TCT Connect, and published simultaneously in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

Disrupt CAD III is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm, global IDE study investigating the Shockwave Coronary IVL System in de novo, calcified, stenotic, coronary arteries prior to stenting. The study enrolled 384 patients at 47 sites in the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, including 100 patients in an optical coherence tomography (OCT) sub-study. All data were core-lab adjudicated.

CAD III represents one of the most challenging series of calcified lesions ever treated in an IDE, with all lesions determined by the core lab to be severely calcified. The average calcium lesion length was 47.9mm, and the average calcium arc was 292.5 degrees with a thickness of 0.96mm at the site of maximum calcification as measured by OCT.

“The correlation between calcium severity and poor percutaneous coronary intervention outcomes is well established and is a challenge we face on a daily basis in the cath lab. Given the severity of lesion and vessel calcium that was present in CAD III, it makes the findings of the study even more significant and noteworthy,” said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Medical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Center and the Christ Hospital Research Institute; Professor of Clinical Medicine, The Ohio State University; the Co-Principal Investigator of Disrupt CAD III. “The high rate of procedural success, combined with the low rate of major adverse cardiovascular events in CAD III, not only met the performance goals, but it also surpassed our expectations as investigators.”