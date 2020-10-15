Ittella International and Forum Merger II Corporation Complete Business Combination to Form Tattooed Chef, Inc.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and dedication,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “We have significant growth opportunities and believe we are positioned to accelerate that growth. We will continue to build brand awareness, expand distribution with new and existing customers, continue to launch innovative products, and invest in our infrastructure to capitalize on the global plant-powered food market.”

PARAMOUNT, Calif. and DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ittella International, a plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, and Forum Merger II Corporation (“Forum”)(Nasdaq: FMCI), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have completed their business combination to form Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef”). Tattooed Chef’s common stock and warrants will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “TTCF” and “TTCFW”, respectively, starting October 16, 2020.

“The Tattooed Chef brand was created to meet the growing demand for great tasting plant-based foods. We offer convenience without sacrificing quality, nutritional value or freshness,” added Sarah Galletti, Creative Director and “The Tattooed Chef”. “As a public company, we expect to broaden our consumer reach and are thrilled to share our innovative products with more households across the country and the world.”

“We are excited to complete this transaction and believe Tattooed Chef has a long runway for growth in the global plant-powered food market,” said David Boris, Co-CEO and CFO of Forum. Sam and his team have done an extraordinary job delivering operational and financial results and we look forward to partnering with management to help create value for our stockholders.”

Tattooed Chef will continue be led by its existing management team: Sam Galletti, President and CEO, Chuck Cargile, CFO, Stephanie Dieckmann, COO, and Sarah Galletti, the creator of Tattooed Chef and Creative Director.

Key Transaction Details

Tattooed Chef intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to accelerate its growth and for general corporate purposes. Tattooed Chef’s shareholders retained approximately 80% of their equity stake, which represents a nearly 60% ownership in Tattooed Chef following completion of the business combination.