DEFINE PCI study one-year data show potential of treating residual ischemia to improve clinical outcomes for coronary stent patients

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the one-year results of the DEFINE PCI [1] study at the Cardiology Research Foundation’s TCT Connect 2020 virtual conference . The DEFINE PCI study assessed the level of residual ischemia, or reduced blood flow to the heart muscle, found in patients after a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), an image-guided, minimally invasive treatment to open coronary artery blockages. The assessment was carried out using a blinded instant wave-Free Ratio (iFR) pullback measurement, a physiologic guidance technology unique to Philips.

The exciting promise of this data is that by using iFR co-registration physicians can identify precise locations causing ischemia, plan stent length and even place a virtual stent to predict physiologic improvement before the intervention is performed. The blinded acute data of DEFINE PCI revealed that 24% of patients with angiographically successful PCI still had residual ischemia. In approximately 82% of these patients, the residual ischemia was the result of a focal, potentially treatable lesion. The data suggests patients could have benefited from planning tools like iFR co-registration to find potentially treatable lesions that are often not identified by angiography alone.

The DEFINE PCI one-year data release shows that patients whose baseline ischemia was more effectively treated (post-PCI iFR ≥0.95) had improved outcomes and less recurrent angina (chest pain) at one year. The one-year data showed an optimal post-PCI iFR of ≥0.95 was associated with improved event-free survival. In fact, patients with a post-PCI iFR of ≥0.95 had 68% fewer clinical events than patients with less than optimal post-PCI iFR values (1.8% vs 5.7%, p=0.04).

“In DEFINE PCI we noted that if all lesions causing focal ischemia had been treated up-front, the rate of significant ischemia could theoretically be reduced from 24% to 5%,” said Allen Jeremias MD, principal investigator of the DEFINE PCI study. “Now with the one-year data, we find that patients with more complete resolution of ischemia do better clinically. To some that may not be a surprising finding, but we are conducting the science because, today, most interventionalists are only using physiology as a “who-to-treat” tool. Beyond who we should treat, tools like iFR can guide “how” and “where” to treat within a vessel and then confirm results after stent placement. It’s difficult to know which lesions will produce a significant physiological gradient and which won’t. If you don’t measure, really there’s no way of telling.”