PPG Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Second Consecutive Year

“PPG has a long-standing history of developing sustainable practices, products and processes through a concerted and disciplined approach,” said Mark Cancilla, PPG vice president, environment, health and safety. “PPG’s inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index affirms our commitment to ESG practices and is a testament to the diligence of our employees worldwide. At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to ‘protect and beautify the world,’ and we’re proud to continue reducing the environmental impact of our operations; developing products that enhance our customers’ sustainability; and engaging our communities for a brighter tomorrow.”

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it has again been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series that measures the performance of companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Inclusion in this index for the second consecutive year demonstrates PPG’s commitment to delivering lasting value for stakeholders by operating with integrity, working safely, respecting the contributions of its people, preserving the environment and supporting communities.

In April 2020, PPG released its 2019 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company’s progress toward achieving its 2025 sustainability goals in key ESG areas. In 2019, PPG:

Achieved 33% of sales from sustainably advantaged products and processes;

Accomplished 33% of manufacturing and R&D locations with zero landfilled process waste;

Increased female representation to more than 30% of its total workforce, a 7% increase since 2014;

Invested $6.8 million in support of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs;

Completed a record-number of COLORFUL COMMUNITIES projects in 41 countries, positively impacting 6.5 million students, seniors, teachers, patients and community members since 2015;

Continued to strengthen The PPG Way culture;

Reduced waste disposal intensity by 25% from the 2017 baseline; and

Reduced spills and releases by 32% from the 2017 baseline.

To learn more about PPG’s sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

FTSE Group confirms that PPG has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the index.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Sustainability

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005813/en/