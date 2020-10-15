Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) leader in industrial ecology, closes an atypical 2019/2020 financial year with a significant increase in production volumes, that was counter balanced by depressed energy prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group still managed to preserve its profitability with an EBITDA of 1.1 M€. These results confirm the resilience of the Group's economic model as well as its ability to pursue its developments in an unprecedented context.