La Française de l'Énergie 2019/2020 Annual Results
La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) leader in industrial ecology, closes an atypical 2019/2020 financial year with a significant increase in production volumes, that was counter balanced by depressed energy prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group still managed to preserve its profitability with an EBITDA of 1.1 M€. These results confirm the resilience of the Group's economic model as well as its ability to pursue its developments in an unprecedented context.
Consolidated accounts
In Euro Thousands (k€)
2019/2020
2018/2019
Revenues
7 855
7 914
EBITDA
% of revenues
1 057
13,5%
2 275
28,8 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
% of revenues
1 057
13,5%
1 065
13,4 %
EBIT
% of revenues
(143)
(1,8%)
1 397
17,6 %
Financial Result
(562)
(518)
Taxes
753
(37)
Net income Group share
109
841
% of revenues
1,4%
10,6 %
Minority interests2
(61)
-
Net Profit
48
841
The Board of Directors of La Française de l'Énergie, which met on October 12, 2020, approved the annual accounts as of June 30, 2020. The Group's Statutory Auditors performed their due diligence on these accounts and the issuance of their reports is in progress.
