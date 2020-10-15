 

La Française de l'Énergie  2019/2020 Annual Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020   

Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) leader in industrial ecology, closes an atypical 2019/2020 financial year with a significant increase in production volumes, that was counter balanced by depressed energy prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group still managed to preserve its profitability with an EBITDA of 1.1 M€. These results confirm the resilience of the Group's economic model as well as its ability to pursue its developments in an unprecedented context.

Consolidated accounts

In Euro Thousands (k€)

2019/2020

2018/2019

Revenues

7 855

7 914

EBITDA

% of revenues

1 057

13,5%

2 275

28,8 %

Adjusted EBITDA1

% of revenues

1 057

13,5%

1 065

13,4 %

EBIT

% of revenues

(143)

(1,8%)

1 397

17,6 %

Financial Result

(562)

(518)

Taxes

753

(37)

Net income Group share

109

841

% of revenues

1,4%

10,6 %

Minority interests2

(61)

-

Net Profit

48

841

The Board of Directors of La Française de l'Énergie, which met on October 12, 2020, approved the annual accounts as of June 30, 2020. The Group's Statutory Auditors performed their due diligence on these accounts and the issuance of their reports is in progress.

