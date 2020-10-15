Cross Country Healthcare Leader Elected to National Association Medical Staff Services Board of Directors

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN), a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, announced that Diana ‘Di’ Hall, CPCS, CPMSM, FMSP, senior director of compliance and QI at Cross Country Locums, has been elected to the National Association Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) board of directors.

Diana "Di" Hall, Senior Director of Compliance and QI at Cross Country Locums (Photo: Business Wire)

NAMSS is committed to enhancing the professional development of and recognition for professionals in the medical staff and credentialing services field. Its member base is comprised of more than 6,000 medical staff and credentialing service professionals from medical group practices, hospitals, managed care organizations and credentials verification organizations. Hall is the first locum tenens company-based director to serve on the NAMSS board of directors.

“We are extremely proud of Di’s appointment to the NAMSS board of directors. Her extensive locum tenens credentialing knowledge and experience will be a great asset to furthering NAMSS’ vision of ensuring healthcare quality and patient safety,” said Kevin Clark, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Locums, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, has been a leader in the locum tenens staffing industry for more than 30 years. Its in-house credentials verification organization, CREDENT, has been certified by the National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA) since 2001.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005916/en/