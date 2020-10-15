Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of iHuman Inc.
Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of iHuman Inc.
iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) is a childhood edutainment company in China, with expertise in providing integrated products and services catering to the education demands for children mainly aged between three and eight. iHuman's line-up of edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and smart learning devices.*
“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for iHuman’s NYSE-listed Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “We look forward to providing dedicated client service and investor relations support to help drive the program’s future success.”
In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.
* This information was provided by iHuman Inc. (October 2020).
|
Depositary Receipt Information
|
Country
|
China (Cayman Islands incorporated)
|
Custodian Bank
|
Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch
|
Effective Date
|
October 8, 2020
|
|
|
Level III ADR
|
|
CUSIP
|
45175B 109
|
ISIN
|
US45175B1098
|
Symbol
|
IH
|
Exchange
|
NYSE
|
Current Ratio
|
1 ADS: 5 Class A Ordinary Shares
