Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of iHuman Inc.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) is a childhood edutainment company in China, with expertise in providing integrated products and services catering to the education demands for children mainly aged between three and eight. iHuman's line-up of edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and smart learning devices.*

“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for iHuman’s NYSE-listed Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “We look forward to providing dedicated client service and investor relations support to help drive the program’s future success.”