Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) posted sales of €114.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 14.3% as reported compared to the same period last year. All Vetoquinol territories posted strong performances with organic growth of 4% in Europe, 16% in the Americas and 29% in Asia Pacific/rest of world. Currency movements curbed Q3 2020 sales by €4.6 million or 4.6%, mainly affecting the Americas territory (Brazil and USA). Third quarter 2020 sales of Essentials products totaled €58.5 million (up 26.8%), driven by 13.6% like-for-like growth as well as the contribution of Profender and Drontal products sales (13.2%).

KEY FIGURES

Total Group Sales

€114.5 million

up 18.9%

at constant exchange rates

Essentials Sales

€58.5 million

up 26.8%

at constant exchange rates

Group sales for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €310.6 million, up 9.4% as reported and up 11.5% at constant exchange rates.

Nine-month sales of Essentials products, the driving force behind Vetoquinol’s strategy, totaled €157.7 million, up 16.2% at constant exchange rates. Essentials products accounted for 50.8% of Vetoquinol sales for the first nine months of 2020, up from 48.2% during the same period in 2019.

Sales of companion animal products came to €184.5 million, up 13.2% at constant exchange rates. Sales of livestock products came to €126.2 million, up 9.2% at constant exchange rates.

All Group territories posted growth over the first nine months: 8.8% in Europe, 10.0% in the Americas and 22.6% in Asia Pacific at constant exchange rates.

COVID-19 pandemic, October 15, 2020 update

1- Vetoquinol continues to guarantee the health and safety of its employees by scrupulously observing preventive measures and social distancing. The Group continues to apply the measures introduced in accordance with World Health Organization directives and government measures imposed in countries where it operates.

2- For the time being, the Group’s business activities are broadly continuing with a limited impact on manufacturing and research operations.

3- The Group has kept its crisis unit up and running in order to ensure flexibility and responsiveness in the face of the pandemic.