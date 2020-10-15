Velocity Files Prefeasibility Technical Report on SEDAR for the Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces it has filed on SEDAR an independent Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) Technical Report (the “Report”) for its Rozino gold project (“Rozino” or the “Project”) located in southeast Bulgaria. The Report entitled “Rozino Gold Project, Pre-feasibility Technical Report” is dated October 14, 2020 (effective date August 30, 2020) and was prepared by CSA Global, an international mining consultancy with experience in Bulgaria, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



The PFS results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated August 31, 2020.