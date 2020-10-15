Cameo Completes Acquisition of PGM Projects in Thunder Bay Mining District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameo Industries Corp. (CSE: CRU) (OTC: CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the “Company” or “Cameo”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 18, 2020, it has closed the share purchase acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 2743282 Ontario Inc., which holds a 100% right, title, and interest in the Richview Pine ("Richview Pine Project") and Sammy Ridgeline ("Sammy Ridgeline Project") platinum-group metals (PGM) projects (together, the "Properties") located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in the Province of Ontario. As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 12,400,000 common shares to the shareholders of 2743282 Ontario Inc. (collectively the "Vendors") and paid the sum of $75,000 to a certain Vendor for reimbursement of staking costs. In addition, the Company has granted a combined 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favour of certain Vendors in respect of the Properties, subject to the right and option of the Company to purchase 1% of the NSR for a price equal to $2,000,000 at any time, on or before the seventh anniversary of the date of grant of the NSR.



The Properties are along trend and in close proximity to active PGM-focused exploration projects owned by Clean Air Metals Inc. and Generation Mining Limited. The Company plans to complete data compilation and structural interpretations of past exploration data on the Properties in preparation for an upcoming exploration program, further details of which will be provided in subsequent news releases.

The Richview Pine Project is located adjacent to Generation Mining Limited's Marathon palladium project ("Marathon Palladium Project") several kilometres to the east. The adjacent Marathon Palladium Project contains an open-pit Measured and Indicated Resource of 179.25 million tonnes at 0.56 g/t Pd, 0.18 g/t Pt, 0.20% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag (1.24 g/t PdEq) resulting in 3.24 Moz contained Pd, 1.06 Moz contained Pt, 796 Mlb copper, 0.39 Moz contained Au, and 9.34 Moz contained Ag (7,130,000 PdEq ounces) using an NSR cut-off value of C$13/tonne (reference: NI 43-101 Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Marathon Deposit for Generation Mining prepared by P&E Mining Consultants with an effective date of January 6, 2020, filed on SEDAR under Generation Mining Limited.). Readers are cautioned that mineralization and mineral resource estimates on adjacent and/or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Richview Pine Project (please refer to additional cautionary statements below).