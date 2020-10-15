Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc, Selvol Ultalux and Selvol Premiol up to $150/mT globally. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products.

The increase will take effect November 1, 2020, or as contracts and agreements allow. Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.