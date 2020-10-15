Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) reported that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock and $.1325 per share of the Company’s Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on November 16, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2020.



Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 20 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).