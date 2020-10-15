Aramark Pride ERG Recognizes Chris Lorefice for Extraordinary Support of Diversity and Inclusion

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, has named Chris Lorefice the 2020 Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark awardee, in recognition of his commitment to advancing the Aramark Pride employee resource group (ERG) and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Each year, Aramark Pride recognizes one member of the ERG who most demonstrates the group’s mission to foster an open, inclusive environment in which lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees, and their allies; are fully engaged to achieve organizational goals; and enhance professional growth. Lorefice was selected because of his dedication and commitment to expanding Pride’s membership and engaging its current members at the Burbank, CA hub. His effort to ensure there’s a sense of community and involvement for Aramark team members at the local level, is critical to building a workplace of belonging and inclusion.

The Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark Award was named after the organization’s late Executive Sponsor, who was a tireless advocate and role model for LGBTQ+ inclusion within Aramark and beyond.

In addition to naming Lorefice the 2020 Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark awardee, the ERG also awarded an OUTstanding Community Partner award to the Philadelphia LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the Independence Business Alliance (IBA), for their advancement of trans-inclusion through the TransWork program.

Aramark Pride has been a leader in Aramark’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts since its inception. Aramark has received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index the last six years, and Aramark joined Supreme Court amicus briefs supporting marriage equality in Obergefell v. Hodges and more recently, the three Title VII cases argued before the Court on October 8, 2019. In 2017, the ERG led the implementation of gender transition guidelines for Aramark employees.

As part of its broader 2025 sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., Aramark is working to reduce inequality, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the Company’s employees, consumers, communities and people in its supply chain. Building on current work, Aramark continues to help people develop careers and livelihoods; access, choose and prepare healthy food; and grow communities, businesses and local economies. Learn more at https://www.aramark.com/sustainability.

