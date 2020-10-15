Premier Inc. Contracts with HHS on Data-Driven Initiative to Improve U.S. Maternal Health

Maternal health is a national priority. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity have increased in the U.S. in recent years, evidence shows that the majority of pregnancy-related deaths and harm are preventable with standardized, highly reliable care.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced a new, two-year, $8 million national partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Women’s Health to leverage Premier’s data and proven performance improvement methodology to scale advancements in care for mothers and infants across the nation.

Over the course of the partnership, Premier and the HHS Office of Women’s Health will leverage Premier’s data, which represents 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, to analyze the risk factors affecting maternal morbidity and mortality – such as rising maternal age, racial and ethnic disparities, socioeconomic factors and comorbidities. In addition, HHS and Premier will unite a cohort of at least 200 hospitals to join Premier’s data-driven Perinatal Collaborative. Premier will implement standardized, evidence-based practices and care bundles with collaborative members, measuring outcomes to identify and scale the most effective practices.

“Premier has long been a passionate advocate of putting mothers and babies at the center of care,” said Susan DeVore, CEO of Premier. “We are honored to partner with HHS, which selected Premier for our gold-standard healthcare data, unmatched measurement and analytics capabilities, and proven track record of quality improvement. We look forward to working alongside HHS to make America the safest place in the world to give birth.”

The nation’s current maternal health surveillance system relies on voluntary, self-reported data from states, resulting in inconsistent and delayed reporting of outcomes and health trends. In addition, the U.S. process does not routinely track data that connects outcomes to known causes of maternal harm and death. Premier’s data is timely, standardized, accurate and comprehensive, and drills into hundreds of maternal and infant health outcome measures at the time of delivery, allowing for precise analysis of clinical and demographic influences. Using Premier’s extensive database and Perinatal Quality Dashboard, Premier members can correlate health factors with mortality and morbidity, enabling actionable intelligence that has proven to improve quality and safety.