Clean TeQ - Appendix 3Y - Sam Riggall

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Holdings Limited ( ‘ Clean TeQ ’ or ‘ Company ’ ) (ASX/TSX: CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) gives notice via the attached Appendix 3Y of a change in Mr Sam Riggall’s interest in the Company reflecting the issue of unlisted performance rights to Mr Riggall pursuant to the shareholder approval obtained at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited.

About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX’s property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Clean TeQ Holdings Limited ABN 34 127 457 916

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.