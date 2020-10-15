 

Vienna - On 7th February 2020, UNIQA signed a purchase agreement with AXA and
its subsidiary Société Beaujon for the acquisition of shares in the AXA
subsidiaries in Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Slovak Republic. After
obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals the acquisition was legally closed
today, 15th October 2020, meaning that the shares in these companies are now
owned by UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG in return for payment of the agreed
purchase price. The integration of the acquired companies into the UNIQA Group
will begin immediately.

UNIQA currently expects the solvency capital ratio (SCR) after the transaction
is completed to be in the upper part of the communicated target corridor of 155
% to 190 %.




