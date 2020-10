--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers15.10.2020Vienna - On 7th February 2020, UNIQA signed a purchase agreement with AXA andits subsidiary Société Beaujon for the acquisition of shares in the AXAsubsidiaries in Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Slovak Republic. Afterobtaining all necessary regulatory approvals the acquisition was legally closedtoday, 15th October 2020, meaning that the shares in these companies are nowowned by UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG in return for payment of the agreedpurchase price. The integration of the acquired companies into the UNIQA Groupwill begin immediately.UNIQA currently expects the solvency capital ratio (SCR) after the transactionis completed to be in the upper part of the communicated target corridor of 155% to 190 %.Further inquiry note:MediaGregor BitschnauUNIQA Insurance Group AGGroup Communications+43 (0)1 21175 3440+43 664 88915564gregor.bitschnau@uniqa.atInvestor RelationsMichael OplustilUNIQA Insurance Group AGInvestor Relations+43 (0)1 21175 3773+43 664 88915215investor.relations@uniqa.atend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AGUntere Donaustraße 21A-1029 Wienphone: 01/211 75-0FAX:mail: investor.relations@uniqa.atWWW: http://www.uniqagroup.comISIN: AT0000821103indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110342/4735603OTS: UNIQA Insurance Group AG