SFL - Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Information
Rental income: €137.7m
Consolidated revenue by business segment (€000’s)
2020
(9 months)
2019
(9 months)
Rental income
137,667
149,070
o/w
Paris Central Business District
114,845
121,877
Paris Other
20,996
25,786
Western Crescent
1,826
1,407
Other revenue
0
0
Total consolidated revenue
137,667
149,070
Consolidated rental income for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €137.7 million, down €11.4 million or 7.6% from the €149.1 million reported for the same period of 2019.
- On a like-for-like basis (excluding changes in consolidation scope affecting period-on-period comparisons), rental income contracted by €3.5 million. The 2.6% decline was due to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, which led to rent holidays being granted to tenants of retail units and the closure of the Edouard VII and #cloud.paris conference centres as well as the Indigo hotel. Excluding the effects relating to the conference centres, the Indigo hotel and the Edouard VII car park, representing a reduction of €4.6 million in top-line rental income and of €2.8 million in net rental income, the like-for-like change in the top-line was a positive €1.1 million (0.8%).
- Rental income from units being redeveloped or renovated in the periods concerned was down by €4.7 million, due to the renovation of several floors that were vacated in late 2019 and early 2020, mainly in the 103 Grenelle and Edouard VII buildings.
- Lastly, period-on-period comparisons were adversely affected by the €3.2 million in income received from various penalties in 2019.
The rent recovery rate for the second and third quarters of 2020 currently stands at a very satisfactory 96% overall, and at 100% for office units. Negotiations are currently in progress with the remaining tenants that are behind with their rent, and agreements are imminent in the vast majority of cases.
