SFL - Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Information

2020

(9 months)

2019

(9 months)

Rental income 137,667 149,070

o/w Paris Central Business District 114,845 121,877

Paris Other 20,996 25,786

Western Crescent 1,826 1,407

Other revenue 0 0

Total consolidated revenue 137,667 149,070

Consolidated rental income for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €137.7 million, down €11.4 million or 7.6% from the €149.1 million reported for the same period of 2019.

On a like-for-like basis (excluding changes in consolidation scope affecting period-on-period comparisons), rental income contracted by €3.5 million. The 2.6% decline was due to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, which led to rent holidays being granted to tenants of retail units and the closure of the Edouard VII and #cloud.paris conference centres as well as the Indigo hotel. Excluding the effects relating to the conference centres, the Indigo hotel and the Edouard VII car park, representing a reduction of €4.6 million in top-line rental income and of €2.8 million in net rental income, the like-for-like change in the top-line was a positive €1.1 million (0.8%).

Rental income from units being redeveloped or renovated in the periods concerned was down by €4.7 million, due to the renovation of several floors that were vacated in late 2019 and early 2020, mainly in the 103 Grenelle and Edouard VII buildings.

Lastly, period-on-period comparisons were adversely affected by the €3.2 million in income received from various penalties in 2019.

The rent recovery rate for the second and third quarters of 2020 currently stands at a very satisfactory 96% overall, and at 100% for office units. Negotiations are currently in progress with the remaining tenants that are behind with their rent, and agreements are imminent in the vast majority of cases.