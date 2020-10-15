 

SFL - Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Information

Rental income: €137.7m

Consolidated revenue by business segment (€000’s)

 

 

 

2020
(9 months)

2019
(9 months)

Rental income

137,667

149,070

o/w

Paris Central Business District

114,845

121,877

 

Paris Other

20,996

25,786

 

Western Crescent

1,826

1,407

Other revenue

0

0

Total consolidated revenue

137,667

149,070

Consolidated rental income for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €137.7 million, down €11.4 million or 7.6% from the €149.1 million reported for the same period of 2019.

  • On a like-for-like basis (excluding changes in consolidation scope affecting period-on-period comparisons), rental income contracted by €3.5 million. The 2.6% decline was due to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, which led to rent holidays being granted to tenants of retail units and the closure of the Edouard VII and #cloud.paris conference centres as well as the Indigo hotel. Excluding the effects relating to the conference centres, the Indigo hotel and the Edouard VII car park, representing a reduction of €4.6 million in top-line rental income and of €2.8 million in net rental income, the like-for-like change in the top-line was a positive €1.1 million (0.8%).
  • Rental income from units being redeveloped or renovated in the periods concerned was down by €4.7 million, due to the renovation of several floors that were vacated in late 2019 and early 2020, mainly in the 103 Grenelle and Edouard VII buildings.
  • Lastly, period-on-period comparisons were adversely affected by the €3.2 million in income received from various penalties in 2019.

The rent recovery rate for the second and third quarters of 2020 currently stands at a very satisfactory 96% overall, and at 100% for office units. Negotiations are currently in progress with the remaining tenants that are behind with their rent, and agreements are imminent in the vast majority of cases.

