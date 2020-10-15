New data from The Hartford found a majority of employers (68%) believe they foster an open and inclusive work environment that encourages a dialogue about mental health, but less than half (42%) of U.S. workers agree. Only 44% of working adults feel they have flexibility in their schedule to get the mental health help they need, compared with 71% of employers who believe they offer the flexibility.

Today, The Hartford announced a new partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Together, The Hartford and NAMI will help employers and employees understand how to reduce stigma in the workplace and encourage those with mental health conditions to seek support.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the mental health challenges facing the workforce and cannot be ignored by employers,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “Together with NAMI, we hope to further a national dialogue about mental health and inspire leaders to embrace a stigma-free culture within their companies and communities.”

The Hartford’s 2020 Future of Benefits Study: Mental Health in the Workplace, which polled U.S. workers and human resource professionals in early March and mid-June, revealed a majority of employers (59%) believe mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, are a significant workplace issue. While 64% of employers feel prepared to address their employees’ mental health conditions, more than half of workers (56%) said they have privacy concerns about sharing mental health information with their employer/co-workers.

The pandemic affected employees’ mental health:

Nearly half of employees (48%) reported their anxiety level has increased since COVID.

Approximately one quarter (24%) of employees said they struggled with depression or anxiety on a daily or weekly basis in June, a slight increase compared to those surveyed in March (20%).

Gen Z and younger Millennials (1995-2002), were nearly three times more likely to experience struggles with depression or anxiety most days or few times a week than workers who are considered Boomers (1955-1966).

“NAMI applauds The Hartford’s effort to survey the mental health concerns of employees and help employers address the issues highlighted by creating an inclusive workplace environment,” said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. “Especially during these difficult times, treatment can make a positive impact on anyone struggling with their mental health. We know that reducing stigma and getting help early makes a difference. We call on fellow business leaders to join us in creating a new standard for employee benefits that include mental health resources which not only improve the lives of employees, but also the overall success of the company.”