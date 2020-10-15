Cyient reports PAT at INR 839 Mn for the Second Quarter FY 21; growth of 3% QoQ
HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT), a global engineering and technology solutions company, today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2021 ending September 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights
– Consolidated revenue at $135.0 Mn (INR 10,033Mn); growth of 3.4% QoQ (1.3% in CC) and de-growth of 17.8% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 1.2% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 13.4% YoY (in INR terms)
– Services revenue at $114.1 Mn (INR 8,487 Mn); growth of 1.7% QoQ (-0.5% in CC) (in $ terms) and de-growth of 18.7% YoY (in $ terms) and de-growth of 0.4% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 14.3% YoY (in INR terms)
– DLM revenue at $20.9 Mn (INR 1,546 Mn); growth of 13.3% QoQ (in $ terms), and de-growth of 12.3% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 10.8% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 8.4% YoY (in INR terms)
– Free cash flow to EBITDA conversion for the quarter at 131.4%
– Consolidated EBIT margin at 11.0% up by 586 bps QoQ
– EBIT margin for services at 12.2%, up 542 bps QoQ
– EBIT margin for DLM at 4.7%, up 926 bps QoQ (-4.6% in Q1FY21)
– Profit After Tax at $ 11.3 Mn (INR 839 Mn) for the quarter; growth of 5.23% QoQ (in $ terms), and de-growth of 18.3% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 3.0% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 14.8% YoY (in INR terms)
Business Highlights
- Cyient to Acquire IG Partners
- Will strengthen Cyient's Digital Capabilities in the Energy and Mining Industry
- Powerful synergy of Cyient's digital execution capabilities and IGP's advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for customers
- Acquisition adds to our footprint in Australia, which is an important region for future growth
- Manufacturing Collaboration with Agappe to Bring World-Class Diagnostic Capabilities to Rural India
- Entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring to market Count X
- The Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part hematology analyzer by Agappe, that will make India self-reliant in hematology and enable the setup of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India
- Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India
- Gold Status in the Esri Partner Network
- Esri is the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping
- Designation will boost Cyient's collaboration with Esri to develop and implement a wide range of cutting-edge geospatial services, tools, and solutions for global customers
- Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award
- The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. The award is a testament to Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners across the A&D value chain Launch of Empowering Tomorrow Together
- Brings together all sustainability and CSR initiatives of Cyient under one umbrella and aims to build synergies, optimize resources, and maximize impact of the Cyient Foundation outreach programs
- Will cover activities under four focus areas: education, digital literacy, social innovation, and community development Key Appointment Ramesh Abhishek joins Cyient's Board of Directors
- A retired IAS officer of 1982 batch, Mr. Abhishek brings with him a rich experience of over 37 years as one of the most senior bureaucrats in the Indian Civil Service
- He has played key roles in leading governance, public policy, competitiveness, regulatory & judicial reforms, policy design & implementation, intellectual property rights, investment promotion & facilitation, institution building, among many others
Message from the Management
