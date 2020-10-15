 

Cyient reports PAT at INR 839 Mn for the Second Quarter FY 21; growth of 3% QoQ

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT), a global engineering and technology solutions company, today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2021 ending September 30, 2020.

Maximizing the ROI of Your IoT Initiatives and Connected Assets

Financial Highlights

–      Consolidated revenue at $135.0 Mn (INR 10,033Mn); growth of 3.4% QoQ (1.3% in CC) and de-growth of 17.8% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 1.2% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 13.4% YoY (in INR terms)

–      Services revenue at $114.1 Mn (INR 8,487 Mn); growth of 1.7% QoQ (-0.5% in CC) (in $ terms) and de-growth of 18.7% YoY (in $ terms) and de-growth of 0.4% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 14.3% YoY (in INR terms)

–      DLM revenue at $20.9 Mn (INR 1,546 Mn); growth of 13.3% QoQ (in $ terms), and de-growth of 12.3% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 10.8% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 8.4% YoY (in INR terms)

–      Free cash flow to EBITDA conversion for the quarter at 131.4%

–      Consolidated EBIT margin at 11.0% up by 586 bps QoQ

–      EBIT margin for services at 12.2%, up 542 bps QoQ

–      EBIT margin for DLM at 4.7%, up 926 bps QoQ (-4.6% in Q1FY21)

–      Profit After Tax at $ 11.3 Mn (INR 839 Mn) for the quarter; growth of 5.23% QoQ (in $ terms), and de-growth of 18.3% YoY (in $ terms) and growth of 3.0% QoQ (in INR terms) and de-growth of 14.8% YoY (in INR terms)

Business Highlights

  • Cyient to Acquire IG Partners
    • Will strengthen Cyient's Digital Capabilities in the Energy and Mining Industry
    • Powerful synergy of Cyient's digital execution capabilities and IGP's advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for customers
    • Acquisition adds to our footprint in Australia, which is an important region for future growth
  • Manufacturing Collaboration with Agappe to Bring World-Class Diagnostic Capabilities to Rural India
    • Entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring to market Count X
    • The Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part hematology analyzer by Agappe, that will make India self-reliant in hematology and enable the setup of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India
    • Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India
  • Gold Status in the Esri Partner Network
    • Esri is the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping
    • Designation will boost Cyient's collaboration with Esri to develop and implement a wide range of cutting-edge geospatial services, tools, and solutions for global customers
  • Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award
    • The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. The award is a testament to Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners across the A&D value chain Launch of Empowering Tomorrow Together
    • Brings together all sustainability and CSR initiatives of Cyient under one umbrella and aims to build synergies, optimize resources, and maximize impact of the Cyient Foundation outreach programs
    • Will cover activities under four focus areas: education, digital literacy, social innovation, and community development Key Appointment Ramesh Abhishek joins Cyient's Board of Directors
    • A retired IAS officer of 1982 batch, Mr. Abhishek brings with him a rich experience of over 37 years as one of the most senior bureaucrats in the Indian Civil Service
    • He has played key roles in leading governance, public policy, competitiveness, regulatory & judicial reforms, policy design & implementation, intellectual property rights, investment promotion & facilitation, institution building, among many others

Message from the Management

