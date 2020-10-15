 

Encore Settles CFPB Suit, Ending 2015 Consent Order and Resolving All Open Issues

- One-time $15 million payment to the CFPB, $9 thousand in total redress to 14 consumers
- No incremental operational impact

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) today announced the resolution of a lawsuit filed last month by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) against the company and its U.S. subsidiaries. The principal focus of the suit's allegations was that Encore’s implementation of certain practices required under a 2015 consent order was not perfect, although the company addressed those minor gaps years ago. Today’s settlement includes a one-time payment to the CFPB and three narrow conduct provisions that have no incremental operational impact. This agreement will end the 2015 consent order and Encore has no further open issues with the CFPB.

“While we’re disappointed the CFPB chose to file suit on these outdated issues, we decided to accelerate our conversations with the bureau so we could reach an agreement and move forward constructively,” said Greg Call, Encore’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Administrative Officer. “We wanted to resolve this suit quickly because we believe it didn’t accurately reflect our strong commitment to helping our consumers on their paths to economic recovery and our desire to maintain a cooperative relationship with the CFPB.”

Under the settlement, the company will take a one-time charge of $15 million in the third quarter of 2020. It has also agreed to pay a total of approximately $9 thousand in redress to 14 identified consumers. In none of the consumer cases does the CFPB dispute that the underlying debt is valid. In terms of the three conduct provisions, all relate to already-implemented practices and do not have any incremental operational impact. Encore maintains it acted in accordance with all relevant laws.

“We fully corrected the issues underlying the allegations in this suit years ago, and we have total confidence in our systems, practices and approaches to working with consumers,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are very much aligned with the CFPB’s goal of making consumer financial markets work for consumers, responsible providers, and the economy as a whole. We are also well-positioned to continue our industry leadership because of our dedication to serving consumers and our unwavering focus on compliance.”

