 

BlueJeans by Verizon Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

BlueJeans Meetings and Events Platform Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant for the Fourth Year in a Row Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute; Most Highly Rated Gartner Peer Insights Meeting Solutions Vendor with more than 50 Reviews over the past 12 Months

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. Offered as standalone products or bundled together with other Verizon UCaaS services, such as One Talk, the BlueJeans Meetings and Events platform was evaluated for the Magic Quadrant based on overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the report, “Seventy-four percent of companies plan to permanently shift to more remote work as a result of their experiences during the forced isolation caused by COVID-19.” As a result, “By 2024, remote work and changing workforce demographics will impact enterprise meetings so that only 25% will take place in person, down from 60% today.”

“Due to the current climate, the video conferencing industry as a whole reached an inflection point this year, which we’re seeing reflected in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant report,” said Quentin Gallivan, CEO, BlueJeans. “It’s no longer just about creating better meeting experiences. Video conferencing is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate,” he continued. “BlueJeans has always been focused on helping our customers drive business success. Now, as a Verizon company, we’re well positioned to transform the way people and organizations across industries experience work by optimizing video collaboration in real-time at the edge of the 5G network.”

The beginning of 2020 marked 10 years of successive revenue growth for BlueJeans, with the company reaching the coveted milestone of profitability. This paved a path for the acquisition by Verizon earlier this year. BlueJeans continued to see a significant increase in overall growth and platform adoption over the past year, with total meeting minutes increasing by 2.7x. As a result, BlueJeans was able to offer new pricing and packaging, as well as BlueJeans Smart Meetings free to all customers—allowing users to capture critical meeting moments, assign action items and quickly consume meeting highlights post-meeting. 

