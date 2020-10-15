 

Znergy Announces LED Ultraviolet Lighting Disinfection and Temperature Detection Products

Syracuse, IN, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) (the ”Company”) is a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses. Znergy is pleased to announce a new line of various disinfection and temperature detection solutions that cover surface disinfection, air disinfection and temperature detection covering all the high-touch points inside your commercial premises keeping your locations clean and germ free. 

Znergy Chief Executive Officer, Dave Baker, commented, “Today, personal hygiene and cleanliness have become our top priorities. Our germicidal UV lighting kills bacteria and inactivates viruses without the use of harmful chemicals that could come in contact with employees, customers and company products. As an example, we provide a Disinfection Cabinet in retail clothing using UVC lighting that is crafted carefully for the retail industry and can be used to disinfect hangers, apparel as well as the incoming products or other merchandise after the customer has tried them. We aim to provide our clients with proven technologies for surface disinfection, air sterilization and elevated temperature detection, all under one roof.”

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) is a leading provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts and rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Znergy provides the most Commonsense Cost Reduction program available to businesses today. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Join us in making our planet greener while saving businesses money every day. For more information see www.ZnergyWorld.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corporate
Rick Mikles
(800) 931-5662
rick.mikles@znergyworld.com


