Znergy Announces LED Ultraviolet Lighting Disinfection and Temperature Detection Products

Znergy Chief Executive Officer, Dave Baker, commented, “Today, personal hygiene and cleanliness have become our top priorities. Our germicidal UV lighting kills bacteria and inactivates viruses without the use of harmful chemicals that could come in contact with employees, customers and company products. As an example, we provide a Disinfection Cabinet in retail clothing using UVC lighting that is crafted carefully for the retail industry and can be used to disinfect hangers, apparel as well as the incoming products or other merchandise after the customer has tried them. We aim to provide our clients with proven technologies for surface disinfection, air sterilization and elevated temperature detection, all under one roof.”

Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) is a leading provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts and rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Znergy provides the most Commonsense Cost Reduction program available to businesses today. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Join us in making our planet greener while saving businesses money every day. For more information see www.ZnergyWorld.com

