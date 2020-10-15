 

IHOP Expands Franchisee Portfolio With Addition of Sun Holdings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 21:48  |  48   |   |   

IHOP has expanded its franchisee portfolio with the addition of Suncakes, LLC , led by Guillermo Perales, through the acquisition of 41 IHOP restaurants. The restaurants, located in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina, were previously owned and operated by CFRA Holdings and its affiliates and transferred to Suncakes, LLC in July 2020. Financial details of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 41 locations represent the first IHOP restaurants managed by Sun Holdings, Inc. Sun has one of the largest restaurant franchisee portfolios in the U.S. with more than 1,000 locations under its ownership. In addition to restaurant development and ownership, multiple awards and recognitions have been bestowed upon Guillermo Perales, the CEO of Sun Holdings. These awards include the MUFSO Golden Chain Award and Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 10 Power List, International Franchise Association Entrepreneur of the Year in 2008 and 2015, Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2008, as well as Latino Leaders Magazine’s 101 Most Influential Latinos for several consecutive years. As a fast-growing company, Sun Holdings has participated in multiple community service operations including serving over 25,000 free meals to heroes every Veterans Day, and distributing millions of Certificates of Achievement awards for free meals to children every year.

“As the owner and operator of multiple iconic brands, Suncakes’ investment in IHOP reinforces the strength of our franchise opportunity and the future viability of our business,” said Jay Johns, IHOP President. “We are thrilled to welcome Guillermo and the Suncakes team to the IHOP family and are confident that their immense industry and brand expertise will undoubtedly yield success.”

"We take great pride in joining IHOP, an iconic brand that has built significant momentum in the industry in recent years," said Guillermo Perales, CEO for Sun Holdings. “Our goal is to ensure that each and every guest that walks into one of our restaurants receives the quality service and familiar experience they’ve come to expect from IHOP for over 60 years.”

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For over 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of July 29, 2020, there are 1,841 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT SUN HOLDINGS, INC.

Sun Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 by Guillermo Perales, starting with one Golden Corral unit, and funded by an SBA loan. The portfolio it manages has been ranked as the 3rd largest franchisee group in the U.S. by Mega 99 2018 Rankings. Sun Holdings Inc. has developed a portfolio that operates 1,000 locations in 8 states creating more than 22,000 jobs. It has also developed over 200 stores, and completed 200 remodels in the last 3 years. Today, the organization manages 239 Burger King, 165 Popeyes, 92 Arby's, 12 Golden Corral, 20 Cici's Pizza, 136 T-Mobile, 135 Taco Bueno, 52 McAlister’s and 56 GNC locations, as well as several airport locations.

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 28, 2020
28.09.20
IHOP Introduces IHOPPY Hour℠ to Help Make Any Day a Little Hoppier
21.09.20
Applebee’s Gives Guests More to Love with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for Only $1 with any Steak Entrée