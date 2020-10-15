Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) announces that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The company will provide a live conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call and webcast in the following ways: