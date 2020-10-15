 

Evertec Awards Over 160 Scholarships

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) announced today the results of its 6th edition of its Scholarship Program, granting over 160 scholarships to university students in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America for an investment exceeding $185,000. Additionally, Evertec announced that just one year after developing an alliance with leaders in the technology ecosystem to encourage women concentrating in STEM industries to apply for the scholarship, the applications received by women in STEM increased by 50%, resulting in greater diversity and inclusion among the program awardees.

Mac Schuessler, President and CEO said, “We are pleased to expand the Evertec Scholarship Program again this year, awarding almost 20% more scholarships. We continue to offer opportunities to support students in STEM industries from high school to PhD, promoting the professionals of tomorrow and through them, the economic development of the communities where we operate.”

Alexandra López Soler, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications stated, “Evertec worked in collaboration with great women leaders from academia, NGOs and private companies so that more female students in STEM disciplines would apply for the scholarship program. Through these partnerships. we achieved a significant increase in applicant diversity. We believe that promoting diversity and inclusion in the future workforce should lead to better solutions".

Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity: Working in Alliance Delivers Results

Last year, Evertec developed an alliance with women leaders with the purpose of increasing the participation of women in the STEM disciplines, given that women continue to be a minority in the workforce in areas of science, engineering and technology.

As a result of the initiatives worked thru this alliance, the number of female applicants in the Scholarship Program increased, causing the ratio of male to female applicants to be 1: 1 versus 3: 1 in previous years. The scholarship recipients were 50% males and 50% female.

Six Years Supporting Education

The Evertec Scholarship Program, in its sixth year, has awarded a total of 529 scholarships to students of all ages who are studying at the bachelors, master's or doctoral level, for a total investment of over $685,000.

Evertec together with Fundación Comunitaria and Fundación Banco Popular selected the scholarship recipients since the inception of this program.

Award-winning candidates are students who were accepted to an accredited college or university for a bachelor’s degree or graduate or undergraduate level during the 2020-2021 academic year and met the defined requirements. They will receive a scholarship of $ 1,000 and will also have the opportunity to be considered to participate in the Evertec Internship Program. The Scholarship Program is funded by Evertec, its executives and members of the Board of Directors.

About Evertec

Evertec (NYSE: EVTC), is a leading transaction processing services company in Latin America, which provides a wide range of merchant transaction acquisition, payment processing and business process management services. The company operates an electronic payment network system that processes more than 2 billion transactions annually and provides a comprehensive suite of banking solution processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing services. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH Network, one of the main debit networks with a personal identification number in Latin America. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, it offers services in 26 Latin American countries and serves a wide and diverse portfolio of clients from the main financial institutions, businesses, corporations, and government agencies, offering mission-critical technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com

