Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Completes $131 Million Securitization of Vacation Ownership Receivables

The 2020-A Term Securitization consisted of the issuance of three tranches of VOI receivable-backed Notes (collectively, the “Notes”) as follows: approximately $48.6 million of Class A Notes, approximately $47.9 million of Class B Notes, and approximately $34.5 million of Class C Notes. The interest rates on the Class A Notes, Class B Notes and Class C Notes are 1.55%, 2.49% and 4.22%, respectively, which blends to an overall weighted average note interest rate of approximately 2.60%. The gross advance rate for this transaction was 88.0%. The Notes mature in February 2036. Proceeds from the Notes sale received at closing were primarily used to pay down certain of the Company’s receivable-backed debt facilities. The Company expects to use the remainder of the proceeds primarily for general corporate purposes.

“This securitization enhances our liquidity, and our use of proceeds to pay down certain of our other receivable-backed debt facilities provides us with additional capacity under those facilities to support our current and post-pandemic initiatives and operations. The Notes were attractively priced, which we believe indicates the market’s positive perception of our business model, particularly during this period,” commented Ray Lopez, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Bluegreen Vacations.

The transaction was completed in reliance upon Rule 144A and Regulation S as a private placement of securities not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law. All of such securities having been sold, this announcement of their sale appears as a matter of record only. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.