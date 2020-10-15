Sproutly Receives Amendment of its License from Health Canada Permitting Sales of Cannabis 2.0 Products Directly to Provinces & Territories

“Receipt of our Sales License is one of the Company’s most significant milestones to date as it now provides us with the ability to sell Cannabis 2.0 products incorporating our APP technology in Canada,” said Dr. Sen, CEO & Director of Sproutly. “The APP technology has been advanced by Infusion Biosciences in the United States with industrial hemp; the work completed there will be leveraged in Sproutly’s CALIBER branded products, as well as through partners and 3 rd party brands. We expect Canadian customers will be pleased with our edible and beverage products that can reliably and consistently deliver the total experience of advanced cannabis genetics.”

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“ Sproutly " or the “ Company ”) announced today that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc., ( “THR” ), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act, has received an amended extract sales license from Health Canada (the “ Sales License ”). Under its Sales License, THR is now authorized to manufacture and sell Cannabis 2.0 products directly to provincial distributors and other authorized Canadian retail supply channels. THR’s ability to sell Cannabis 2.0 products allows it to utilize its licensed APP technology and offer the Company’s strain specific cannabis extracts, edible and beverage products in Canada through its existing provincial sales relationships.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly's core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly's business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

