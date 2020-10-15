Accomplished Financial Executive, Gary Sender, Joins iBio’s Board of Directors

BRYAN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Gary Sender to its Board of Directors, effective as of October 14, 2020. Mr. Sender will replace Glenn Chang as the Chair of iBio’s Audit Committee, who will remain a director of the Company. Mr. Sender has also been appointed to the Board’s Compensation Committee.

Mr. Sender is a senior executive and board member with more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in organizations ranging from large, multi-national pharmaceutical firms to early-stage biotechnology companies. He is currently CFO of Nabriva Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Prior to joining Nabriva, Mr. Sender was Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ Executive Vice President and CFO. Mr. Sender previously served as Shire Plc’s Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration, and subsequently as its Senior Vice President of Finance.

Mr. Sender currently serves on the Board of Directors of Schrödinger, Inc. and chairs its Audit and Compensation Committees. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Harmony BioSciences Inc. and chairs its Audit Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Information Systems from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Carnegie-Mellon University.

“On behalf of everyone at the Company, I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Sender to our team,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Gary is not only an experienced financial executive in the life science industry, but also has a breadth of relevant public company and Board experience that should be invaluable as iBio executes the next stages of its growth strategy. I am confident that his expertise and guidance will be of significant benefit to the Company and its shareholders.”

Mr. Sender commented, “I am honored to join iBio’s Board as the Company continues to execute on its strategic plan, building a growth-oriented biotech and pharma services organization. iBio’s FastPharming System and other proprietary technologies have the potential to drive numerous value-creating milestones over the near-, mid- and long-term.”