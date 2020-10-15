Atomera to Announce Financial Results and Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020
LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today
announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its third quarter 2020 business update and financial results on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time.
The call can be accessed in the following ways:
- via webcast from the company’s web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section,
- (844) 263-8318 from within the United States,
- +1 (213) 358-0960 internationally,
- replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 6268059
About Atomera
Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
