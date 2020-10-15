Benefitfocus Announces Date of Third Quarter Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 results after U.S. financial markets close on November 5, 2020.



In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (800) 738-1032 (domestic) or (212) 231-2935 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 21971109.