 

CDK Global to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Monday, November 2, 2020.

CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on November 2, 2020 to discuss the results for the period. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Julie Schlueter, director investor relations, will be participating on the call.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call via live webcast, which can be accessed through the CDK Investor Relations home page, https://investors.cdkglobal.com. A supplemental slide presentation will be available approximately 30 minutes before the webcast on the CDK Investor Relations home page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the CDK Investor Relations home page.

About CDK Global
With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor.mail@cdk.com 
847.485.4000



