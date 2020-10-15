CDK Global to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Monday, November 2, 2020.



CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on November 2, 2020 to discuss the results for the period. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Julie Schlueter, director investor relations, will be participating on the call.